Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: NovoCure (NVCR), Inotiv (NOTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NovoCure (NVCR) and Inotiv (NOTV) with bullish sentiments.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $197.33, close to its 52-week high of $218.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.50, representing a -1.8% downside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $242.00 price target.

Inotiv (NOTV)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Inotiv, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.95, close to its 52-week high of $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Inotiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

