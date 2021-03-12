Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Novavax (NVAX), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $397.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.40, implying a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

In a report released yesterday, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, and Zymeworks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ziopharm Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, MEI Pharma, and Immutep.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.14, a 103.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

