Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Novavax (NVAX), Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) and Teleflex (TFX) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Kelechi Chikere from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chikere is ranked #4853 out of 7540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $238.60.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Supernus Pharmaceuticals with a $40.00 average price target.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $485.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $392.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $473.38, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

