Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Novavax (NVAX), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $179.00 average price target, representing an 87.0% upside. In a report issued on November 2, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 79.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $53.00 average price target.

