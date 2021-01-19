Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Nevro Crop (NVRO), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVRO), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $175.19, close to its 52-week high of $188.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 54.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nevro Crop with a $201.43 average price target, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co yesterday and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.38, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.98, close to its 52-week high of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharma, and Cue Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.60, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.