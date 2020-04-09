Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Neuronetics (STIM), Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neuronetics (STIM), Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Neuronetics (STIM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neuronetics with a $6.33 average price target, which is a 276.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60, a 127.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

