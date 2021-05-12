Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to Neoleukin Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 35.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $21.50 average price target, implying a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, implying a 124.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

