Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Agenus (AGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Motus Gi Holdings today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.70, a 167.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Alliance Global Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.60 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.95, close to its 52-week high of $187.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $183.43 average price target, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on September 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

Agenus (AGEN)

In a report issued on September 18, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Agenus. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, which is a 68.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

