Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Momenta Pharma (MNTA), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Momenta Pharma (MNTA) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momenta Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

