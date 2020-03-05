Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Moderna (MRNA), Neuronetics (STIM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA) and Neuronetics (STIM) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Moderna. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $32.50 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neuronetics (STIM)

In a report issued on March 3, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Neuronetics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68, close to its 52-week low of $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neuronetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, representing a 318.4% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.