Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Mesoblast (MESO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mesoblast (MESO) with bullish sentiments.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report issued on January 5, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, and Soligenix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.40, a 70.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

