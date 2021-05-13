Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Merck & Company (MRK), Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) with bullish sentiments.

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.43, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Relmada Therapeutics with a $62.50 average price target.

