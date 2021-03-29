Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: LivaNova (LIVN), Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LivaNova (LIVN) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

LivaNova (LIVN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova on March 25 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LivaNova with a $83.00 average price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma on March 25 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $74.33 average price target, which is an 114.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

