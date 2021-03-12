Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX), Novavax (NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) and Novavax (NVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and PDS Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics with a $5.33 average price target, representing a 133.8% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $317.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Viridian Therapeutics, and Tenax Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $307.40, a 74.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $397.00 price target.

