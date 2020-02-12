Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ligand Pharma (LGND), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and IsoRay (ISR) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 46.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Ligand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.40, implying a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.95, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.69, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

IsoRay (ISR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay today and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98, close to its 52-week high of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 36.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.70.

