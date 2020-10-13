Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ligand Pharma (LGND), Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ligand Pharma (LGND) and Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) with bullish sentiments.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.75, implying an 80.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Arvinas Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

