Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), Abiomed (ABMD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) and Abiomed (ABMD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abiomed (ABMD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $258.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $315.40, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.