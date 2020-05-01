Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS) with bullish sentiments.

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Lemaitre Vascular today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Lemaitre Vascular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.24, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.3% and a 31.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.22, representing a 126.6% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.2% and a 29.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioLife Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67.

