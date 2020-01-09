Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: La Jolla Pharma (LJPC), Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) and Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) with bullish sentiments.

La Jolla Pharma (LJPC)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on La Jolla Pharma, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for La Jolla Pharma with a $11.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Anika Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Lemaitre Vascular.

Anika Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.