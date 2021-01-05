Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) with bullish sentiments.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kazia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 73.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Kazia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 45.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $37.86 average price target, implying a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.10, close to its 52-week low of $37.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #592 out of 7185 analysts.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

