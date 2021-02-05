Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Neurocrine (NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $178.13 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.79, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.92, close to its 52-week high of $86.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision BioSciences, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sangamo Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $86.75 average price target.

