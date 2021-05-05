Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.50, a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $118.71 average price target, a 74.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

