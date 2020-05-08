Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.65, close to its 52-week high of $121.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50.

