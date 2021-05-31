Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics on May 27 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.57, close to its 52-week low of $15.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.20, implying a 104.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report issued on May 26, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on VistaGen Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, a 161.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co on May 27 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.86, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

