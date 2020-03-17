Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP) with bullish sentiments.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00, close to its 52-week low of $41.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.7% and a 22.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $74.22 average price target, a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Erytech Pharma SA. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85, equals to its 52-week low of $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 32.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Erytech Pharma SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

