Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), NovoCure (NVCR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and NovoCure (NVCR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $51.44 average price target, a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.90.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 62.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.00.

