Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Insulet (PODD), Quidel (QDEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Insulet (PODD), Quidel (QDEL) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with bullish sentiments.

Insulet (PODD)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Insulet today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insulet with a $287.75 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Quidel (QDEL)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper reiterated a Buy rating on Quidel today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.54, close to its 52-week low of $104.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Quidel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.75, a 62.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $38.50 average price target, which is a 101.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

