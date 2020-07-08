Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Insmed (INSM), Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Insmed (INSM) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) with bullish sentiments.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insmed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00, implying a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $179.50 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

