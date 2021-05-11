Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67, close to its 52-week low of $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 44.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.17, implying a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

