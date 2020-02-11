Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.54, close to its 52-week high of $7.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25, which is a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.