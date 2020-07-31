Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Infinity Pharma (INFI), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Infinity Pharma (INFI), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and Alimera (ALIM) with bullish sentiments.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Infinity Pharma today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $2.50 average price target.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 250.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Dawson James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Alimera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

