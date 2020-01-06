Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Incyte (INCY), Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Incyte (INCY) and Perrigo Company (PRGO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on January 2, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Incyte, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.96, close to its 52-week low of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $88.64 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company on January 3 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 28.5% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Perrigo Company with a $48.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.