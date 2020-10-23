Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ImmunoGen (IMGN), Retrophin (RTRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ImmunoGen (IMGN), Retrophin (RTRX) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) with bullish sentiments.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report issued on October 19, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.60, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Retrophin (RTRX)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Retrophin. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.95, close to its 52-week high of $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 48.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Retrophin with a $29.50 average price target.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, which is a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

