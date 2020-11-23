Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Immunic (IMUX), Aravive (ARAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Immunic (IMUX), Aravive (ARAV) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

Immunic (IMUX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.60, implying a 225.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Aravive (ARAV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 366.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Durect (DRRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.40.

