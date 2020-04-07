Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Hologic (HOLX), Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.71, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.81, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $13.00 average price target.

