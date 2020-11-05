Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Hologic (HOLX), Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Hologic today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.75, close to its 52-week high of $74.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $87.33 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $32.33 average price target, implying a 94.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

