Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Hologic (HOLX), Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.19.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterated a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.00, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

