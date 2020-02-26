Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: GW Pharma (GWPH), Veracyte (VCYT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GW Pharma (GWPH) and Veracyte (VCYT) with bullish sentiments.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $195.86 average price target, representing a 56.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $32.50 average price target.

