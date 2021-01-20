Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Guardant Health (GH), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Guardant Health (GH), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) and Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) with bullish sentiments.

Guardant Health (GH)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.94, close to its 52-week high of $163.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 85.5% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guardant Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.14, which is a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

In a report released today, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.83, close to its 52-week high of $19.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aclaris Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, representing a 49.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Frequency Therapeutics, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.39, close to its 52-week high of $42.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frequency Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.50, representing a 73.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

