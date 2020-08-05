Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.83, which is a 58.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

In a report released today, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Menlo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oyster Point Pharma with a $71.00 average price target.

