Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Genmab (GMAB), Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMAB) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.22, close to its 52-week high of $31.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 55.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

