Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.17, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $24.50 average price target, representing a 620.6% upside. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

