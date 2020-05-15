Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $23.33 average price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.44, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Kaleido Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

