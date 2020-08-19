Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Galapagos (GLPG), Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Galapagos (GLPG) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone assigned a Hold rating to Galapagos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.87, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 47.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.73, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GILD: