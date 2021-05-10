Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 46.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.83, implying a 167.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $30.33 average price target.

