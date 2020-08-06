Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.80, representing a 266.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $52.83 average price target, representing a 40.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

