Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and HCA Healthcare (HCA) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 32.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.58, implying a 95.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.07, which is a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.