Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Fortress Biotech (FBIO), Lucira Health (LHDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Lucira Health (LHDX) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 49.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 173.1% upside. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Lucira Health (LHDX)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman maintained a Buy rating on Lucira Health yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.77, close to its 52-week low of $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7153 out of 7448 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lucira Health with a $19.00 average price target.

