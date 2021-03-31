Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.22 average price target, implying a 132.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.22, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $86.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BBIO: