Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) with bullish sentiments.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 38.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.08, representing a 39.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.